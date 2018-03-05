2 children dead, pregnant woman injured after being struck by driver in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Two children are dead and a pregnant woman is injured after being struck by a driver, who witnesses say attempted to flee, in Brooklyn on Monday.

Three people, including two children, were hit by a vehicle, police said. Both children were transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. FDNY said the woman was critically injured.

The incident happened at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope around 12:40 p.m., according to FDNY.

A PIX11 reporter on scene witnessed a pregnant woman and two children in a stroller get off a bus when they were struck by a driver who appeared to be speeding up to make it through a light.

The driver apparently attempted to take off after hitting the victims, but crashed into another vehicle.

Video shows crime scene tape blocking off the street as onlookers and firefighters descended on the area after the crash, and people were seen assisting a woman with a bleeding head wound sitting in the middle of the street. It was not clear if she was the mother or another victim.