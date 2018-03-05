Black congresswoman: Trump joke about her IQ was racist

WASHINGTON — A black congresswoman says President Donald Trump is racist for joking about her intelligence and again called for his impeachment.

Democrat Maxine Waters of California fired back after Trump referred to Waters’ previous calls for his impeachment at the Gridiron Dinner this weekend in Washington.

Trump said at the dinner: “Maxine Waters, ‘He must be impeached!’ That’s all she knows how to say.”

He added, “She has to immediately take an IQ test.”

Waters said Sunday on MSNBC: “He has been name-calling. He’s been saying all kinds of things. And I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me. So, he did exactly what I expected him do.”

The White House did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on Waters’ allegation.