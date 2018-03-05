Arrest made in shooting of 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested after an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head in Brooklyn, police said.

The child was on Flatlands Avenue near East 83rd Street when she was shot around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Tajay Richards, 16, of New York Avenue, Brooklyn, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment.

Police initially said they were searching for two men, but last week said they were looking for six men. They are all in their late teens or early 20s.

The girl was in a van stopped at a red light with several other children when shots were fired by a group of men fighting near a Popeyes, according to officials.

The 8-year-old was sitting behind the driver’s seat when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.

She was conscious, alert and talking when she was rushed to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.