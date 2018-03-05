4 firefighters injured by falling roof during Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Four firefighters were injured while battling a 3-alarm fire in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn Monday, the FDNY said.

FDNY officials said the blaze began around 12:33 a.m. in a brownstone building on Jefferson Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard. The fire then spread to two neighboring brownstones.

A 20-foot section of the roof fell onto four firefighters as they were evacuating the building. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

10 people were displaced by the blaze, according to the FDNY. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.