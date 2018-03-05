2 dead, 9 injured in Bronx apartment fire: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two are dead and nine others are injured after a fire broke out in the Belmont section of the Bronx early Monday.

The FDNY said the two-alarm fire began just before 2 a.m. on the first floor of a 5-story apartment building on Hoffman Street near East 184th Street. The flames quickly spread up the five floors of the building with heavy, thick smoke.

EMS transported eleven people to two local hospitals. Two men were pronounced dead at the hospital, two women are currently in critical condition and the seven other people are in stable condition, according to police.

Police said FDNY personnel are among the injured in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the NYC Fire Marshall. The Red Cross is assisting 16 people displaced by the fire.