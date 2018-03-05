2 dead, 8 injured in Bronx apartment fire: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two are dead and eight others are injured after a fire broke out in the Belmont section of the Bronx early Monday.

The FDNY said the two-alarm fire began just before 2 a.m. on the first floor of an apartment building on Hoffman Street near East 184th Street. The flames quickly spread up the five floors of the building with heavy, thick smoke.

Two men who lived in a second apartment were killed in the blaze. Eight other residents were injured, including a 7-year-old girl, according to the FDNY.

They have all been taken to local hospitals and fire marshals are on the scene investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting 16 people displaced by the fire.