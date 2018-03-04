Partygoers rescued after flooding causes evacuation during Sweet 16

AMITYVILLE, L.I. — It was an epic end to a Sweet 16 party on Long Island.

“The reality of having to actually have a rescue team to leave my Sweet 16 is the crazy party of it all,” said Faith Griffin.

She danced the night away with friends and family for her birthday at the Unqua Corinthian Yacht Club in Amityville Saturday.

She had no idea what was waiting for them outside.

“When you started walking towards the street the water was up to my waist. It was really deep,” Griffin said.

Her family quickly called the fire department.

“There were parents waiting for the kids at the end of the street getting nervous,” said Michelle Griffin.

Water rescue teams were able to get all 130 partygoers to safety, but it wasn’t easy.

“There was one point where we were in the truck and it stopped. We flew forward a little,” said Griffin.

“They had us wait in ambulances to warm us up because it was so freezing.”

On Sunday, her family was all smiles, grateful to the fire department, knowing it could have been a lot worse.

“You never know if there’s something electric laying in the water. That was the most nerve-wrecking part for me,” said Faith’s mother.

The 16-year-old said it was a birthday party she will never forget.

“Who needs a grand entrance when you have a grand exit for your Sweet 16?”