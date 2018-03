PELHAM MANOR, N.Y. — An off-duty MTA bus driver was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Derrick Sanchez, 40, was found sitting in a damaged BMW around 11:20 p.m. outside the Pelham Manor Shopping Plaza, police sources said.

He was brought to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and tested positive for driving while impaired, according to police sources.

Sanchez was taken into custody and faces DWI and aggravated DWI charges.