Off-duty EMT allegedly rapes 10-year-old girl in Queens

QUEENS — An off-duty emergency medical technician with the FDNY allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl early Sunday morning, police said.

Frantz Petion allegedly put this hand around the girl’s throat and sexually assaulted her in the city’s 103rd Precinct around 3 a.m., officials said. The 25-year-old attacker was arrested and charged with rape, strangulation and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

He is a friend of the girl’s family, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

PIX11 has reached out to the FDNY for comment.