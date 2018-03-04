News Closeup: Gun legislation; 2018 Academy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The debate over guns has been front and center again in Washington, D.C., after last month’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

This week, President Donald Trump expressed an openness to expanding gun legislation while urging Republican lawmakers not to fear the National Rifle Association gun lobby.

But the White House appeared to soften its tone after the president met privately with officials from the NRA.

To talk about this, Marvin Scott sat down with Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

And on Sunday night, celebrities will turn out for the 90th annual Academy Awards. With a full roster of standout films and performances, the competition will be fierce.

Marvin Scott welcomes PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe and Fandango’s Chris Witherspoon to share their Oscar predictions.