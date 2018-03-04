Men sought in violent Manhattan subway robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM — Police are searching for the two men involved in a violent subway robbery in Manhattan last month.

It occurred on Feb. 24 around 12:40 a.m. when the pair approached a 20-year-old man at the turnstile area inside the 116 Street-Lexington Avenue train station while he was waiting for someone to make a transaction, cops said.

According to police, the two men began to punch and kick the victim multiple times before running away with his iPhone and necklace.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).