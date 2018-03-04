Men fire shots at off-duty correction officer in Queens: jail sources

DITMARS, Queens — Two men fired shots at an off-duty Department of Correction officer in Queens early Sunday, a jail source said.

According to jail sources, the officer was on 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Ditmars around 2:10 a.m. when two unidentified men pulled out firearms and shot at the officer.

The officer then used his gun, which he had a permit for, and fired two rounds at the men, sources said.

No contact was made between both sides, and no injuries or property damage was reported.

Police responded to the scene.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino contributed to this report.