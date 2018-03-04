Man’s bag with $150,000 in cash, jewelry stolen at Jay-Z’s club

NEW YORK — Police are looking for five women in connection with the theft of a man’s bag containing $150,000 in jewelry and cash at a nightclub.

The bag was stolen at about 3 a.m. Sunday at the 40/40 Club on West 25th Street in Manhattan.

The say the 27-year-old victim’s bag was taken while he was involved in an altercation. Police say that when he returned to his seat the bag was gone.

Police say video surveillance shows the five women leaving the nightclub with the bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).