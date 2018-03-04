Man on bike knocks 92-year-old woman to the ground, steals her purse

ASTORIA, Queens — A man on a bike knocked a 92-year-old woman to the ground while stealing her purse in Queens on Saturday night, police said.

She was on 46th Street when the man grabbed the bag off her arm, knocking her to the ground, officials said. The woman injured her nose, left shoulder and arm in the fall.

Medical services took her to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the man on the bike.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).