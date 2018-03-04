Man fires shots while searching for woman in Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — Police are searching for the man accused of firing shots while searching for a woman last month in Staten Island.

On Feb. 25, police received several calls about possible shots fired around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, authorities found several shell casings around the vicinity of Northfield Avenue and Richmond Terrace in Mariners Harbor.

Further investigation revealed that a man began knocking on doors of several homes in the neighborhood inquiring about the whereabouts of a woman he knew, police said.

Shortly after, the man began to fire several shots into the air and fled the location on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).