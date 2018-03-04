Daniela Vega becomes first openly trans presenter in Oscar history

Daniela Vega, the star of Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman,” made Oscar history on Sunday, becoming the first openly transgender person to present at the big ceremony.

Vega introduced a performance by Sufjan Stevens, whose song “Mystery of Love” from the “Call Me By Your Name” was nominated for best original song.

On stage, Vega seemed to acknowledge the importance of her presence on stage.

“Thank you so much for this moment,” she said before introducing Stevens.

The unprecedented moment came on a big night for Vega.

“A Fantastic Woman,” a Chilean film about a trans woman mourning the death of her partner, won the award for best foreign language film.

