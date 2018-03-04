Cuomo declares state of emergency in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan Counties

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in four New York counties dealing with widespread power outages in the aftermath of this week’s massive storm on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the New York National Guard are being sent to Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester Counties, where about 136,500 people are without power.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation and the people of the Hudson Valley should know that New York State is doing everything we can to restore power and help them recover as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said.

The storm left more than 360,000 New Yorkers without power at its height. Statewide, there are more than 182,000 customers without power. More than 75 percent of those outages are in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester Counties.

Below is a breakdown of outages by county:

Albany – 108

Allegany – 2,680

Bronx – 2,704

Broome – 135

Cattaraugus – 2,538

Chautauqua – 125

Chemung – 119

Columbia – 4,708

Delaware – 1,341

Dutchess – 25,267

Erie – 286

Greene – 1,401

Livingston – 629

Nassau – 3,959

Oneida – 172

Ontario – 164

Orange – 2,240

Putnam – 26,213

Queens – 2,243

Rensselaer – 236

Rockland – 1,101

Schenectady – 110

Schuyler – 493

Steuben – 2,307

Suffolk – 147

Sullivan – 19,147

Tioga – 285

Ulster – 6,683

Westchester – 74,690

Yates – 397

If you lose power, call your utility provider to let them know about the outage.