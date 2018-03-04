Common calls out Trump’s ‘hate’ and the NRA in Oscars performance

Common called out President Donald Trump’s “hate” and the National Rifle Association while performing “Stand Up for Something” at the Oscars with Andra Day on Sunday night.

“Tell the NRA they ain’t God’s way and tell the people of Parkland we say àse (a West African philosophy about creating change). Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti, to Puerto Rico,” Common said at the beginning of the performance.

The NRA quickly responded, tweeting a video to Common and the Academy about the NRA commitment to honoring US veterans.

“@common @TheAcademy: This is what the #NRA and its members stand for,” they wrote.

Common also called out the President and shared a message of support for immigrants.

“These days we dance between love and hate. … Our President that trolls with hate. He don’t control our fate because God is great. When they go low we stay in our heights. I stand for peace, love and women’s rights.”

During their performance, Common and Day were surrounded by activists representing a wide range of issues, including child activist Bana Alabed, a Syrian refugee; Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards; labor leader Dolores Huerta; transgender rights activist Janet Moc;, “Black Lives Matter” co-founder Patrisse Cullors-Brignac; and Nicole Hockley, a Sandy Hook mother and gun control activist.

“Stand Up for Something,” from the movie “Marshall,” was nominated in the best original song category.