Bayonne to post police officers at schools following threat to shoot up all public schools

BAYONNE, NJ — Police officers will be stationed at all schools in Bayonne Monday morning following a threat made on Twitter.

On Friday, someone tweeted a threat to shoot up all Bayonne Public Schools, officials said.

Schools will not be closed. There will be Bayonne Police stationed at every school along with additional administrators to each building.

“Postings like this cause much anguish and concern for parents, students, and staff,” Superintendent Michael Wanko said.

Police and the school district’s IT department are looking into the origin of the tweet.