Another storm headed to New York area after heavy rain, powerful gusts

Hundreds of thousands are still without power and dealing with flooding after a powerful storm pummeled the tri-state area and another weather threat is already slated for Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the forecast maps are showing many similarities to what we just went through. A coastal storm will develop and we’ll be dealing with rain, snow, wind and tidal problems again. This storm should not be as intense, massive or long lasting. Nonetheless, coming only four days after this past monster, new problems are likely.

The mess may last into Thursday morning, but then it will quiet down again for the end of the week and part of next weekend.

Nearly 5,000 customers are still without power in New York City, according to Gov. Cuomo’s office. More than 70,000 are without power in Westchester and nearly 4,000 customers are without power in Nassau.

For a full list of power outages in New York, click here.

Another lingering problem is the high tide. A new coastal flood advisory has been posted for Sunday night and a watch has ben issued for Monday’s tides. The tidal flooding has been quite disruptive in many coastal communities.