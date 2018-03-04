2 state troopers struck, injured on New York highway

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Two New York State troopers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the Interstate-90 Sunday morning.

The troopers responded to a report about a single vehicle incident on the I-90 in East Greenbush around 5:15 a.m., police said.

When they got to the scene, the two troopers set out flares and emergency lighting to allow a tow truck to remove the vehicle, police said.

According to authorities, a separate vehicle traveling east on the highway struck both troopers. One landed about 100 feet away from where they were standing, and the other was thrown and pinned under the tow truck, officials said.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.