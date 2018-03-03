Woman, 26, critically injured in New Jersey apartment fire

LINDEN, N.J. — A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a New Jersey apartment early Saturday.

Authorities received reports about the blaze along the 700 block of Brunswick Ave. shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived to the Linden apartment, officials saw flames coming from the second floor of the four-family residence.

Occupants inside the building were quickly evacuated. Two residents were removed from the rooftop, according to Linden Fire Chief Joseph Dooley.

A woman, 26, was severely burned and treated on scene before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Dooley, most of the residents are likely able to return to the residence, but one apartment suffered severe damages.