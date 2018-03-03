Thieves get away with nearly $17,000, cell phones in series of citywide robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Authorities are searching for the men involved in a citywide robbery pattern where nearly $17,000 was stolen since the beginning of the year.

Since Jan. 6, the robbers struck at least ten times in Brooklyn and Queens, the most recent incident reported on Thursday at the Maspeth Deli and Grill on Grand Avenue.

During the robberies, the suspected thieves entered grocery stores and delis, displaying firearms, police said.

In multiple incidents, the individuals would tie up store employees with zip ties, duct tape or packing tape, before taking money from cash, phones and other belongings, said police.

According to authorities, the individuals got away with nearly $17,000 in cash — in one incident, they got away with over $5,500.

The robbers also got away with multiple cell phones and credit and debit cards.

