Tens of thousands remain without power in NYC, Long Island, Westchester

Tens of thousands of customers are still without power in NYC, Long Island and Westchester on Saturday after a powerful storm hammered the Northeast with rain, snow and winds on Friday, Con Edison and PSE&G said.

5,600 customers are without power in Queens and 3,628 have no power in the Bronx, according to Con Edison’s latest outage report.

128 are without power in Brooklyn, 52 are without power in Staten Island and 2 are without power in Manhattan. Con Edison does not yet know when power will be fully restored.

In Westchester, there are 61,256 customers without power. Con Edison does not yet know when power will be fully restored.

Click here to see Con Edison’s map of the outages across New York City. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

There are about 12,000 customers without power in Long Island, according to PSE&G. Counties with the most outages are Essex, Mercer, Somerset and Union.

Click here to see PSE&G’s map of the outages across Long Island. Refresh the page for the latest updates.