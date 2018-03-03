Tens of thousands remain without power in New York, New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tens of thousands of customers are still without power in NYC, Long Island, Westchester and New Jersey on Saturday after a powerful storm hammered the Northeast with rain, snow and winds on Friday, Con Edison and PSE&G said.

3,679 customers are without power in Queens and 2,709 have no power in the Bronx, according to Con Edison's latest outage report.

161 are without power in Brooklyn, 38 are without power in Staten Island and 1 is without power in Manhattan. Con Edison does not yet know when power will be fully restored.

In Westchester, there are 59,975 customers without power. Con Edison does not yet know when power will be fully restored.

Click here to see Con Edison's map of the outages across New York City. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

PSE&G Long Island is reporting 6,324 customers without power. They expect to have 98 percent of customers restored by midnight Saturday and virtually all customers restored by midnight Sunday. Counties with the most outages are Essex, Mercer, Somerset and Union.

PSE&G New Jersey is reporting 6,000 customers without power. Crews will continue to work through the night and tomorrow.

Click here to see PSEG's map of the outages across Long Island and here for New Jersey. Refresh the page for the latest updates.