Power outages, travel delays continue across tri-state area following coastal storm

NEW YORK — People across the tri-state area continue to deal with the damage caused by Friday’s major storm.

The powerful storm brought wet, heavy snow, rain and strong winds to the East Coast. Tree limbs came crashing down, leaving thousands of residents without power, and multiple airlines and rails were cancelled or delayed.

On Saturday, PSE&G reported over 17,000 customers without power on Long Island and about 20,000 customers in New Jersey. Crews continue to assess the outages and are working to restore power.

Area airports are getting back to their scheduled flights — many flights experiencing delays and cancellations due to high winds.

JFK Airport has seen over 200 delays and cancellations, LaGuardia Airport has seen a little over 100 delays and cancellations while Newark Airport reported over 120 delays and cancellations, Flightaware.com reported.

Amtrak has resumed service with modified schedules after trains traveling between Washington D.C. and New York City were suspended Friday. Customers are told to expect residual delays.

Long Island Railroad service remains suspended on the Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen utility poles and downed trees. Service between Port Washington and Great Neck remains suspended due to downed power lines. Limited bus service is being provided to commuters as crews continue to work.

Outside of the tri-state area, more than 1.2 million customers were without power Saturday in Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Falling trees killed at least three adults and two children Friday along the East Coast.

A 77-year-old woman died in Kingsville, Maryland; an 11-year-old boy in Putnam County, New York; a 44-year-old man in James City County, Virginia; a juvenile in Chesterfield County, Virginia; and a Newport, Rhode Island, man who was in his 70s.

The governors of Maryland and Virginia have issued state of emergency declarations, allowing state and local agencies to help those affected by the storm.

CNN contributed to this report.