Officials unveil legislation to prohibit armed teachers in New York schools

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. — Elected officials unveiled a legislation Saturday that prohibits teachers from carrying guns in New York schools.

Officials, local teachers and students joined Senator Todd Kaminsky as they argued that more guns do not equal safer schools.

“Calls to arm our teachers are merely a distraction from urgently needed, common sense gun safety measures, increased funding for mental health services, and funding for hardening technology for our schools,” Kaminsky said.

The response comes after last month’s tragic school shooting that killed 17 people and President Trump’s proposal on giving bonuses to teachers who undergo gun training.

“Our teachers want to focus on educating our students, and injecting more guns into our schools can lead to increasing dangerous situations,” said Kaminsky.

Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Rockville Centre Schools Superintendent Dr. William Johnson joined Kaminsky, applauding him for advancing the legislation to ensure student safety.

“Arming teachers is absurd, and not the way we should be protecting our kids or our schools. Putting guns in the hands of our educators, and having the taxpayers shoulder the enormous costs involved is not the answer to this crisis,” said Stewart-Cousins.

“Anything we can do to keep guns out of schools is a step in the direction of maintaining safety for all of our students,” said Johnson.

The Senator sponsored the legislation in order to ensure New York teachers are not required to carry firearms in the classroom — if federal restrictions on guns in school zones were to be lifted, Saturday’s legislation would prohibit the restriction from being lifted.