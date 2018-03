ANDOVER, N.J. — Police in Andover, New Jersey say a man was killed by downed power lines during the storm that rampaged up and down the East Coast.

NJ.com reports that the 41-year-old man came in contact with live power lines at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The man’s death brings the total number of deaths from the coastal storm to at least nine.