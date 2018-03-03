Man fires multiple shots following dispute in the Bronx, police say

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who fired shots following a dispute in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around shortly before 5 p.m. when an individual engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown man on the corner of Fulton Avenue and East 168th Street in Claremont Village, police said.

The dispute eventually escalated into a physical altercation, and the individual displayed a firearm and fired multiple shots before he ran into a building on Fulton Avenue and exited through the rear of the location, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The suspected shooter is described as a bald man who was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and yellow gloves while riding a white bicycle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).