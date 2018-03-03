Coyote that attacked people, pets in Westchester County tests positive for rabies

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — A coyote suspected of several biting attacks in Yonkers and surrounding areas has tested positive for rabies, the Yonkers Police Department said Saturday. Another presumed rabid coyote remains on the loose.

The two coyotes were spotted in the area of Kent Ave, Overlook Drive and Clarewood Drive in Hastings-on-Hudson and the Homefield section of Yonkers. They attacked people and pets on Wednesday evening and Thursday. On Friday, one of the coyotes was shot dead by police in the Dunwoodie Golf Course area. Police suspected the coyotes were rabid due to their aggressive behavior. Their suspicions were confirmed on Saturday.

“Anyone who has come into contact with this animal or any aggressive coyote should notify their medical professional,” police said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the rabies virus is transmitted through saliva or brain/nervous system tissue. You can only get rabies by coming in contact with these specific bodily excretions and tissues.

The second coyote has not been located yet and is presumed rabid. If you observe this animal please call 911 immediately.

Residents who encounter any coyote that does not flee from people and displays aggressive behavior should assume the animal is dangerous, police said.