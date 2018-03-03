Amtrak to restore service following coastal storm

NEW YORK — Amtrak is expected to restore service between Washington D.C. and New York City after service was suspended during Friday’s storm.
Amtrak Northeast Corridor service was completely suspended following storm-related power outages between Philadelphia and New York City until at least 9 a.m., Amtrak said Saturday morning.
Amtrak Northeast Regional service between Washington D.C. to stops in Virginia has been restored, according to the railroad service.
Amtrak Keystone Service between New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg is operating on a modified service plan.
Railroad service north of New York City continues to operate.
Those with travel plans can check the status of their trains or make adjustments, visit Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL.