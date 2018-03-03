4 people shot, 1 killed in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 51st Street and Kings Highway. One man in his 20’s was shot in his torso and pronounced dead on arrival.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 26-year-old man was grazed in the chest by a bullet and another man, 34, was shot in his buttocks, according to police. They were all taken to a local hospital and officials say all three are expected to survive.

