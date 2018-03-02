Worst of bad flu season is over as illnesses decline

NEW YORK — The worst of the nasty flu season is finally over in the U.S.

Health officials said Friday that the flu season apparently peaked in early February and has been falling since then.

The number of patients going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline and deaths related to the flu or pneumonia are going down, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 32 states reported heavy patient flu traffic last week, down from 43 states a month ago.

Still, the agency warns that flu activity will continue for several more weeks.

The virus is still widespread in much of the country, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as of Feb. 24, the date for which the most recent data is available.

This flu season started early and the intensity level was among the highest seen in a decade. The flu vaccine didn’t work very well this season and health officials are still trying to figure out why.

As of Feb. 23, the CDC has reported at least 97 pediatric flu-related deaths.

The CDC cautioned that anyone who has been sick with one strain of the flu can still contract a different strain during the same season, so a late-season flu shot can still be helpful for the unvaccinated.

Flu activity is down significantly for the second consecutive week, but activity will likely continue for several more weeks. More from the Week 8 #FluView report: https://t.co/To4m34xyeh pic.twitter.com/qnK8YS7jKx — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) March 2, 2018