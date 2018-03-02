Victims identified in fatal shooting at Central Michigan University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The victims in Friday's morning fatal shooting at a Michigan college have been identified as a police officer and his wife, according to WXMI.

Illinois State Representative Emanuel Chris Welch offered condolences on Twitter to Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife, who were killed at Central Michigan University on Friday.

The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv — Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting in Campbell Hall at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the shooting was a "family-type domestic situation."

Police would not confirm a Detroit Free Press report that, according to sources, the officer and his wife were the suspect's parents, who were at the residence hall to pick up their son for spring break.

Davis, who is still at large as of Friday evening, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. He was wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue sweatshirt, but police believe he may have discarded the sweatshirt.

Davis was last seen running from the Towers Complex heading north along some railroad tracks.

Police said in a press conference at 4:00 p.m. that they have not had any sightings of Davis, nor have they received any reports of sightings. They believe he is in Mt. Pleasant, north of the CMU campus.

Residents of Mt. Pleasant are asked to call 911 if they see Davis. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

WGN-TV in Chicago has confirmed that Davis graduated from Plainfield Central High School near Chicago and that his father is a part-time police officer in the Village of Bellwood, Illinois.