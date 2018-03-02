Two Bronx women charged with assault, robbery for attacking pregnant woman

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Two women have been charged with several counts of assault and robbery for attacking a pregnant woman in a Bronx building on Feb. 1, the Bronx District Attorney said Friday.

Tylesha Mohammed, 19, was in her building stairwell on her way to a bodega on Feb. 1 around 2:15 p.m. when she was knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked by two attackers.

“I’m going to break your face and kill your baby,” the attackers said, according to Mohammed, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack.

The attack, captured on surveillance video, caused Mohammed to have a seizure. She also suffered swelling of the head and stomach, bruising to her face and stomach and cuts on her arms and lips.

“I’ve been through a lot, but nothing like that ever happened to me,” she previously told PIX11. “I felt like I was going to die. My body went numb after a while. I was just waiting for it to be over.”

** WARNING: Video footage contains graphic content**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“The footage of this vicious attack against a pregnant woman is unbearable to watch. The defendants allegedly jeopardized two lives over a petty feud with a mutual friend," Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said.

Serenity Dunham, 18, and Tiffany Nurse, 27, were indicted on multiple counts of assault and robbery as well as two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the attack. Both defendants were arraigned Friday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice George Villegas. Bail was continued for Nurse and she is due back in court on June 1. She faces up to 25 years in prison.

Justice Villegas offered Serenity Dunham Youthful Offender Status, over the objections of the prosecutor. Dunham pleaded guilty to all charges at the arraignment and was entered into the Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services program. If she completes the one-year program, she will receive a conditional discharge.