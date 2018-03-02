Tree crashes onto house in New Jersey during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMSEY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman says she's lucky to be alive after a tree crashed into her house during a powerful storm that swept through the area Friday.

Christine Murphy had just walked in the house and hadn’t even taken off her coat when strong winds brought down a huge tree in her backyard — and onto the roof of her home in Ramsey, New Jersey.

"I saw the branches coming," Murphy said. "Heard the branches coming. Saw the cracks. And said, Oh my god! Oh my god! And ran out."

Out on the roads of New Jersey, wind wasn't the really the problem — but traction was.

"Very slippery," said Sturbridge, Massachusetts resident Macio Toby. "They're not cleaning it."

PSE&G reported tens of thousands of customers in New Jersey who lost power at some point during the storm.

Among them, the Murphy family, who couldn’t even get upstairs to grab medication.

Kevin Doyle, who they hired to clean up this mess, says it’s going to take some heavy machinery, and a lot of money, to get the family back into their home.

"Very lucky," Doyle said. "This is one of the two I've seen today that is actually through the house. So there's been a lot of other damage. But this is one of the worst ones we've seen today so far."