Powerful storm slams NYC area causing flight and transit delays, downed trees, flooding

NEW YORK — A powerful coastal storm slammed the NYC area and delivered as promised bringing drenching downpours, heavy winds and even some snow in some places.

Colder air poured in allowing snow to mix in along the coast. Winds also picked up during the day creating numerous downed trees and power outages. Blizzard conditions were reported in the Poconos and Catskills as heavy snow and whipping winds slammed the region.

Around 2-4 inches of rain were reported across the region. Across northern New Jersey and the Catskills, reports of over a foot of snow were recorded. In between the snow and the rain, many locales across the region experienced 60-70 mph gusts resulting in numerous reports of trees down and power outages.

As Friday commute comes to an end, many travelers are still running into problems.

Subway

Southbound trains are running express from Pelham Bay Park to Parkchester because of a fallen tree on the platform at Middletown Rd.

LIRR

The 6:57PM train from Long Beach due Penn at 7:47PM is operating 23 minutes late due to storm-related issues.

The 6:27PM train from Penn due Speonk at 8:27PM will be making all local stops from Massapequa Park to Babylon today due to weather-related service suspensions caused by today's Nor'easter. Thank you for your patience.

Service is suspended in both directions between Great Neck & Port Washington due to weather-related signal problems.

Service is suspended in both directions on the West Hempstead Branch due to a fallen PSEGLI utility pole across the tracks.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Metro-North

Hudson Line Service is currently experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to track conditions requiring attention and fallen trees between Riverdale and Ossining. Please listen for announcements at your station.

Harlem Line Southbound service has resumed to Tuckahoe and Bronxville. Service between North White Plains and Grand Central Terminal is currently operating with delays of up to 35 minutes due to downed trees in the vicinity of Valhalla and White Plains. Please listen for announcements at your station.

Wassaic Branch Line Southbound service is currently delayed due to a downed tree in the vicinity of Patterson. As more information becomes available will notify as soon as possible.

New Haven Line service is currently experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes due to single tracking between Old Greenwich and Cos Cob as a result of fallen trees on the track in the vicinity of Riverside. Please listen for announcements at your station.

The wet snow should taper off in the evening as the storm heads further off shore. In the city, the surface temperature stayed will stay above freezing limiting most accumulations to the non-paved surface. Areas north and west of the city will have issues of black ice as temperatures drop a few degrees below freezing.

Winds will remain to be an issue through the night with gusts as high as 60 mph. The risk of power outages will continue until the winds back off starting Saturday morning.

Gradually the winds will back down on Saturday as the storm continues to head further out into the open Atlantic. Skies will be partly cloudy through the day with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s. Wind chills will end up in the lower 30s through the middle part of the day.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. A ridge of high pressure settles in bringing lots of sunshine. Temperatures will climb further into the upper 40s.

The next storm system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now, it is looking wet, but we can’t rule out snow at this time.

More than 3,000 flights canceled

More than 3,100 US flights have been canceled, including hundreds at the busiest Northeast airports in Boston, Philadelphia and New York, the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com posted Friday.

One plane's bumpy descent into the Washington area left passengers and crew nauseated, according to a pilot's report tweeted by the Aviation Weather Center.

Airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest, are offering fee waivers for flight cancellations or changes involving affected airports. Airports on the East Coast have been experiencing delays and ground stops, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Amtrak also announced it had suspended train service between New York and Boston.

Some people living in the affected region skipped work Friday to hunker down.

In the Washington area, federal offices didn't open Friday, schools closed and trash collection was suspended. The wind even directed its wrath at the Capitol, blowing out a window on the west front over the Olmstead Terrace, an official from the Architect of the Capitol office said.

As the high tide advanced in New England, authorities warned coastal residents to be ready to evacuate.

Michelle Shaffer, 45, of Hull, Massachusetts evacuated Thursday night to higher ground, she told CNN affiliate WCVB. Shaffer lost her appliances in the last storm and expected another pounding.

"This storm is going to be worse," she told WCVB, "because it's going over three high tides."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said aptly that "March is coming in like a lion."

Heavy snow and strong winds already had caused power outages upstate, Cuomo said late Friday morning. He issued a travel advisory for all areas north of New York City "so plows, utility crews and first responders are able to do their jobs."

"If you do not have to travel today," he said, "I encourage you to stay off the roads."