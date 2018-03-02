× NYPD officer charged for allegedly exposing himself to five female cops while on duty

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An NYPD officer has been indicted for allegedly exposing himself to five different female officers while on duty, the Brooklyn District Attorney said Friday.

Officer Anthony Avosso, 31, of the 60th Precinct anti-crime unit has been charged with seven counts of public lewdness and four counts of exposure.

On Feb. 16, a female officer assigned to the 60th precinct filed a complaint with her Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association delegate alleging that Avosso had exposed himself to her on three occasions while they were alone in a room.

An investigation revealed that Avosso reportedly exposed himself to four other female officers. He is accused of exposing himself to a woman who was just out of the Police Academy while asking her about her goals in the department. He allegedly exposed himself to another female officer while she was sitting next to him on the subway and to another while they were in a room alone and a second time while the two of them were in a police car returning from court. He is also accused of masturbating in front of another female officer while they were alone in a marked police car during an overnight tour.

“There is no place for this defendant’s alleged outrageous behavior anywhere in our society and especially within our police department. I commend the Internal Affairs Bureau and my prosecutors for taking swift action to investigate and prosecute these disturbing allegations,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Avosso was released without bail and ordered to return to court on May 2.