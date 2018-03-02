Nasty storm causes public transit and flight delays, dangerous driving conditions, flooding

NEW YORK — Commuters are expected to face major delays Friday as a major storm, dubbed Winter Storm Riley, slowly moves through the Northeast, bringing with it lashing winds, the potential for snow, and downpours expected to cause flooding.
The following delays were reported as of 8:30 a.m. Refresh this page for the latest.
NJ Transit
- Cross-honoring is in effect for NJ Transit buses and private carriers, and rail and light rail services on Friday and Saturday.
- NJ Transit officials tweet, "regularly scheduled service will operate system-wide as long as conditions allow."
- Bus Route No. 196 operated on a snow detour, not on Skyline Drive
- The Hoboken Train Station appeared flooded in an image shared on social media at 7:09 a.m.
LIRR
- There are no reported delays due to weather, but one commuter shared an image of a flooded Ronkonkoma train at 7:45 a.m.
- Before the storm, LIRR officials said "personnel and equipment has been pre-positioned to address storm-related issues"
Buses, subways: New York
- Queens local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions because of weather conditions
- Commuters are advised to stay away from platform edges, use handrails and walk carefully as floors will be slick throughout the day.
- The railroad is operating on a regular weekday schedule with delays expected
Roads
- Grand Central Parkway westbound was flooding at the Bronx-Queens Expressway by 7:14 a.m.
- The Department of Transportation is encouraging people to check 511NY.org before hitting the roads to check the latest conditions.
Air travel
- Kennedy Airport: Nearly 250 flights had been canceled for the airport as of 6:41 a.m.
- LaGuardia Airport: More than 400 flights were canceled as of 6:36 a.m.
- Newark Airport: More than 260 flights were canceled as of 6:53 a.m. The AirTrain will also be suspended and replaced by shuttle buses at 11:30 a.m.
- Across the Northeast, American Airlines officials say nearly 850 flights, or about 13 percent of the airline's global operation, were canceled.
Below, check out the roads with PIX11's Lisa Mateo: