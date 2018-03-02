Nasty storm causes public transit and flight delays, dangerous driving conditions, flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Commuters are expected to face major delays Friday as a major storm, dubbed Winter Storm Riley, slowly moves through the Northeast, bringing with it lashing winds, the potential for snow, and downpours expected to cause flooding.

The following delays were reported as of 8:30 a.m. Refresh this page for the latest.

NJ Transit

Cross-honoring is in effect for NJ Transit buses and private carriers, and rail and light rail services on Friday and Saturday.

NJ Transit officials tweet, "regularly scheduled service will operate system-wide as long as conditions allow."

Bus Route No. 196 operated on a snow detour, not on Skyline Drive

The Hoboken Train Station appeared flooded in an image shared on social media at 7:09 a.m.

LIRR

There are no reported delays due to weather, but one commuter shared an image of a flooded Ronkonkoma train at 7:45 a.m.

Before the storm, LIRR officials said "personnel and equipment has been pre-positioned to address storm-related issues"

@LIRR I'm only the second stop on the 7:32 a.m. Ronkonkoma train and the train car is already flooded!! Full blown puddles. Unreal!! pic.twitter.com/Dfqi53yMoA — donmfil (@donmfil) March 2, 2018

Buses, subways: New York

Queens local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions because of weather conditions

Commuters are advised to stay away from platform edges, use handrails and walk carefully as floors will be slick throughout the day.

Metro-North

The railroad is operating on a regular weekday schedule with delays expected

Roads

Grand Central Parkway westbound was flooding at the Bronx-Queens Expressway by 7:14 a.m.

The Department of Transportation is encouraging people to check 511NY.org before hitting the roads to check the latest conditions.

Want to know how the weather conditions are impacting roads? Check #511NY before traveling or download the mobile app. https://t.co/P39sp97fpF #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/PVSPUNjEI2 — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) March 2, 2018

Air travel

Kennedy Airport: Nearly 250 flights had been canceled for the airport as of 6:41 a.m.

LaGuardia Airport: More than 400 flights were canceled as of 6:36 a.m.

Newark Airport: More than 260 flights were canceled as of 6:53 a.m. The AirTrain will also be suspended and replaced by shuttle buses at 11:30 a.m.

Across the Northeast, American Airlines officials say nearly 850 flights, or about 13 percent of the airline's global operation, were canceled.

Due to forecasted high winds, AirTrain Newark will be suspended & replaced by shuttle buses at 11:30am today. Please allow additional travel time. [23] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 2, 2018

Below, check out the roads with PIX11's Lisa Mateo: