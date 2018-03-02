Residents cautioned to stay home as storm batters Nassau County

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Nassau County officials gave an update Friday on the storm’s effect on its towns.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran cautioned residents to stay home if they can Friday and to drive slowly while on the road.

Emergency response crews remain on standby, especially in the county’s low-lying communities, Curran said.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday for minor to moderate coastal flooding during times of high tide. Storm surges of 2 to 3 feet will combine with high tides for Long Island.

Officials are working with PSE&G to monitor flooding conditions and potential power outages.

Winter Storm Riley is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts of 60 mph. The wind is forecasted to become the strongest from early afternoon through the evening hours — downed trees and power lines have not been reported, according to Curran, but they are aware it is a possibility as the storm continues.

PIX11’s Keith Lopez contributed to this report.