Riders and officials monitor subway service, station conditions and improvement plans

Riders have been speaking up about subway service and stations. The MTA has implemented action plans after a state of emergency was declared by Governor Cuomo in the summer.

Elected leaders in Albany are in the final month of normal budget negotiations. What will the result be?

There have been some measures introduced, including more traffic enforcement cameras. Will there be some kind of congestion pricing? A transit-lock box? More traffic enforcement?

State Senator Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) and State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) held a panel discussion Thursday at CUNY Graduate Center. It focused on transit and addressing some of the issues.

PIX11's Greg Mocker will be asking elected leaders and transit officials about getting things done. In 2011, he created the "Ugliest Subway Station Report."

There have been improvements at some of the locations and with some service issues. He's looking for your comments and pictures from hour commute. Send an email to mocker@pix11.com