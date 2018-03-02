Manhole explodes, displaces up to 100 residents in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Dozens of residents were forced out of their homes into the rain after a manhole exploded in the Bronx early Friday.

Authorities were called around 1 a.m. about a possible explosion along Park Avenue between E 187th and E 188th Streets in Belmont.

According to FDNY, a manhole exploded in front of 4683 Park Avenue and caused a basement fire at the four-story building.

About 75 to 100 residents from the building and adjacent buildings were displaced after they were evacuated from their homes, said Deputy Chief Kevin Brennan.

Two people suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, said the FDNY.

PIX11 reached out to the Department of Buildings on the building’s stability.