Man, woman sought in gunpoint robbery in Bronx laundromat

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man and woman involved in a gunpoint robbery in a Bronx Laundromat Wednesday.

It occurred around 3:05 a.m. when the pair entered J & J Laundry City along Westchester Avenue in Westchester Square.

While the woman served as a lookout, the man approached the laundromat’s 41-year-old employee and displayed a gun, demanding money, police said.

According to authorities, the employee complied and gave the pair $125 in cash. They fled north on Westchester Avenue.

The first individual is described as a man about 15 to 17 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, and was last seen wearing a red mask over his face, a black and gray hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second individual is described as a woman about 15 to 17 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black-hooded sweater, with a black mask over her head, and black and white sneakers.

