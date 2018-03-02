Man runs away with necklace in Bronx jewelry heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a suspected thief who ran off with a necklace from a Bronx jewelry store last month.

The incident occurred on Feb. 5 around 1 p.m. when a man entered a Kay Jewelers store along Baychester Avenue.

He posed as a customer and asked the store employee, 33, if he could try on a necklace, police said.

Once he had the necklace on, he asked to see another piece of jewelry, said cops.

According to police, when the employee asked him to take off the necklace, the man ran out of the store, fleeing east on Baychester Avenue.

