Man fatally struck in Brooklyn, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man is dead after he was struck by a car in Brooklyn Friday morning.

It occurred around 6:18 a.m. along W. 6th Street and 65th Street in Bensonhurst.

When police arrived, a 73-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

According to police, the he may have been hit by two cars — one car remained on scene and a second car may have fled.

