Man arrested, charged for stabbing 22-year-old to death in Queens: police

CORONA, Queens — A man has been arrested and charged for the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in Queens, police said Friday.

Police were on patrol near the intersection of 57 Avenue and 92 Street on Feb. 28 when they heard a man yell out in distress and saw him fall to the ground. When officers went over to investigate, they found Hakeem Griffin unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso.

Griffin was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Ronald O’neil, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the attack.