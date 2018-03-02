Full list of school closings for NY, NJ, and Connecticut

NEW YORK — As the powerful coastal storm hits the East Coast, several schools in the area are closed or delayed.

Numerous weather advisories have been issued from High Wind Warnings along the coast, Winter Storm Warnings well north and west and Flood Watches across the entire region.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday for much of the tri-state area. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 55 to 60 mph

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through 2 a.m. Sunday for minor to moderate coastal flooding during times of high tide. Storm surges of 2 to 3 feet will combine with astronomical high tides (full moon) for Long Island and the NJ shore.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday night for the tri-state area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible which will cause potential flooding of rivers and streams.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until early Saturday morning for Sussex and Passaic counties in NJ and Orange and Ulster counties in NY. Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible in these counties

We can expect rain to continue through Friday afternoon, heavy at times. There will be ponding on roadways and low lying areas.

Wet snow is also possible later this afternoon in NYC as well as coastal NJ as temperatures will fall throughout the day. Accumulations will be limited over the city and the coast.

Precipitation will taper off later this evening, however winds will continue to be gusty overnight into Saturday Morning.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.