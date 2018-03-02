Thousands without power in NYC during major storm; full list:

NEW YORK — Thousands of Con Edison customers were without power Friday as a massive storm barreled through the area.

The storm included heavy rainfall and gusty winds that knocked down trees and wires across NYC.

Anyone who encounters downed wires is reminded to be cautious and not touch them.

#ConEdison is prepared for any outages or service problems caused by the #Noreaster hitting NYC and Westchester County. Put safety first. Stay away from downed wires. They may be live. More safety tips: https://t.co/0V5ubx1HA5 — Con Edison (@ConEdison) March 2, 2018

Downed wires were the cause of a power outage in the Bronx’s Throggs Neck neighborhood that impacted more than 1,600 customers as of 1 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m., according to Con Ed.

In College Point, Queens, more than 1,100 customers were without power for unknown reasons. The estimated restoration time is 7 p.m.

Besides the two major outages, a Con Ed outage map shows customers without power sprinkled throughout the five boroughs.

Downed trees are also snarling transit in the tri-state area, and have forced a suspension of Amtrak service between Washington D.C. and Boston.

Click here to see a map of the outages across NYC.