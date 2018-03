Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — He has been ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time.”

Sinbad has conquered comedy, movies, and hosting, but music is his passion.

For two weeks, Sinbad will be performing with Grammy-winning bass player Victor Wooten.

Sinbad tells Oji about what’s next for his career

He will perform at Caroline’s on Broadway on Mar. 2 and 3. For tickets, click here.