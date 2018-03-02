Colorful life and ‘golden’ times of iconic rocker David Bowie on full display at Brooklyn Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y — David Bowie is living out his “Golden Years” in Brooklyn.

The exhibition "David Bowie is," which delves deep into the late-rocker’s colorful career, has finally arrived in the Brooklyn Museum after touring the world for the past five years.

The exhibit which opened to the public on Friday, captures the essence of the rock icon whose influence is still felt today.

From 60 iconic costumes to school books that helped shape his music, over 500 pieces from his life are on display. And of course, the element of music plays a significant role the moment museum-goers enter and put on their headphones.

“The headphones has both music and interviews,” Brooklyn Museum curator Matthew Yokobosky told PIX11 News. “You can learn about the entire history of David Bowie while you’re looking at the objects and video tapes.”

Videos include footage not seen since Bowie toured back in the 80’s, while a collection of his sketches spotlights a talent that transcended music.

One of the exhibit’s most popular stops is the spread of handwritten music and lyrics by Bowie himself, including the original scrap paper where he wrote the iconic “Ziggy Stardust.”

There’s even a special little corner for art sent to Bowie over the years from fans.

Yokobosky said overseeing the collection of work was an experience of a lifetime.

“I actually had an art teacher in high school who one day brought me a whole stack of David Bowie albums, and said I think you should listen to these and that began a many decade interest in David Bowie,” he said.

Fans have till July 15 to take in all the sights and sounds of David Bowie Is at the Brooklyn Museum – the final stop for the exhibit in the city Bowie called home for over 20 years. ​